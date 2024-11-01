Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.