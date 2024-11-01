Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 3.4 %

MTRN traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.17. Materion has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $145.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Materion

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.