Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 365,510 shares.
Mateon Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Mateon Therapeutics
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mateon Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.