MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,915.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,161 shares of company stock worth $1,229,095 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

