Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Trimmed by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,995 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 2.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.87% of Manhattan Associates worth $151,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $263.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.16 and a 12-month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

