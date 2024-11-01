Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 5,135 shares.
Magellan Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.
