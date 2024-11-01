Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after purchasing an additional 283,344 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.