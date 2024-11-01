LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.31.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $291.67. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.