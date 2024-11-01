LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share.
LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $291.67.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LPL Financial
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.