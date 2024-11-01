LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $291.67.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.31.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

