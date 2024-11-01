Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 34,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 25,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Logan Energy
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
