Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $165,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.44 and its 200-day moving average is $517.34.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.