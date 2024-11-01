Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 19,622 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.5% in the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 137.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 327,143 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

