Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 182 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.