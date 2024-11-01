Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 10,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

