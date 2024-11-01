Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $48.80 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 5.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $48,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

