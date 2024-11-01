Lightbridge Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Lightbridge Corporation, a leading advanced nuclear fuel technology company, has recently disclosed its financial results for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. Alongside this announcement, the company also provided an overview of its ongoing progress in the industry.

Seth Grae, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, addressed the emerging trend of major tech companies increasingly investing in the nuclear power industry due to the growing demand for clean energy, particularly as these companies transition towards data centers equipped with AI chips. Grae highlighted the notable surge in funding for strategic nuclear energy projects by these companies to meet their zero-emission climate targets.

Regarding Lightbridge’s specific activities, the company is actively engaged in developing advanced nuclear fuel that not only enhances safety but also boosts the efficiency of existing reactors as well as newer water-cooled reactors under development. The fuel technology that Lightbridge is working on aims to increase power output, extend operational cycles, facilitate plutonium stockpile disposal, and can be employed in both present and future smaller reactors. Lightbridge is collaborating with reputable institutions like the Idaho National Laboratory, MIT, and Texas A&M University to evaluate and enhance the application of its fuel technology.

Financially, Lightbridge reported a working capital position of $25.9 million as of September 30, 2024, with no existing debt. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $26.6 million on the same date. The operating activities resulted in a net cash usage of $5.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $4.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Additionally, total assets were recorded at $27.6 million, with liabilities at $1.2 million, and stockholders’ equity at $26.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

Lightbridge Corporation’s press release detailed updates on its financial performance and strategic advancements, signaling robust growth and progress within the advanced nuclear fuel technology sector. The company continues to focus on innovation and collaboration with key industry stakeholders to drive sustainable and efficient energy solutions globally.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

