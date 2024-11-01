LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LMAT traded up $11.20 on Friday, hitting $99.59. 127,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 709,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

