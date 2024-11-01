Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $46.78 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $829.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $788.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $913.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

