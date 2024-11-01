Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 286 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,650,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.34. 82,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $236.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.06%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

