Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $7,015,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M remained flat at $15.34 during trading on Friday. 391,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

