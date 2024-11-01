Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 145,192 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

