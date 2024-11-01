Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 57,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 39,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 372,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average is $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

