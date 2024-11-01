Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:LEA opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

