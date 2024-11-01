LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,936 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $210.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.83 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.