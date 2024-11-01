LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 36 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $292.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day moving average is $275.58.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

