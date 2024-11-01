Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 514,238 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

