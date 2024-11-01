Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,157.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 302,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,381. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $73.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.