Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

LARK opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

