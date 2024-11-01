Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 27th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.