Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $6,946,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

