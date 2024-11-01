L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

