L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of LHX opened at $247.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

