L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.48. The stock had a trading volume of 250,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

