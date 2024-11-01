Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kuke Music Stock Performance
Kuke Music stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,702. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
Kuke Music Company Profile
