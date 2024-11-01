KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 156092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KT. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KT by 55.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

