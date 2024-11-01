Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 1,471,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 845,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

