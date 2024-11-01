Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 350,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $5,312,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

