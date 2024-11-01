Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.010 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. 1,374,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $38.96.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.
