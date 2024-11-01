Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5345405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 137.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,624 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 983,623 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 579,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.