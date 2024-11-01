KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $151,118.98 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, KOK has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $151,118.98 and approximately $36,512.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,267.65 or 1.00006327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00029917 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $40,852.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.