Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 37,540,000 shares. Currently, 32.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 495.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 428,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

