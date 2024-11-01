Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Klabin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Klabin has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klabin had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $934.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Klabin will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

