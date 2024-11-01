Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,911. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

