Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,911. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINS
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingstone Companies
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.