Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

