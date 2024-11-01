KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 1,639,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 365.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 90,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.