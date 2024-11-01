KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.280-2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$38.8 billion.

KDDI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KDDIY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

