Karthik Radhakrishnan Acquires 1,550 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan purchased 1,550 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $25,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

