Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.1 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.930-10.130 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $6.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,570. Kadant has a 1-year low of $231.83 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

