K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. 152,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 122,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

K92 Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

