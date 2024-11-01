Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.78). Approximately 1,854,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,457,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.80 ($1.79).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Just Group’s payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

